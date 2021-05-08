International Covid relief supplies being dispatched to states

Not one consignment is being held back at the airport and it is getting distributed for immediate use and this has reached its destination, Dammu Ravi, additional secretary, ministry of external affairs, said at a media briefing on Friday.

The government on Friday denied it was holding back any consignment of the international Covid aid received by the country. Officials of the ministry of external affairs and health ministry officials said the Covid-19 supplies received from the global community were being dispatched to states and union territories.

Allocations were being made on the basis of a priority list based on current active cases, case fatality ratio and resource crunch.

India started receiving donation and aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 and all items received till May 6 has been dispatched. Around 11,000 items of over 3,000 tonne have been received and dispatched all over the country.

Not one consignment is being held back at the airport and it is getting distributed for immediate use and this has reached its destination, Dammu Ravi, additional secretary, ministry of external affairs, said at a media briefing on Friday.

A system for allocation and distribution has been put in place with a dedicated coordination cell created in the health ministry to coordinate receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material.

Around 2,933 oxygen concentrators, 2,439 oxygen cylinders, 13 oxygen generation plants, 2,951 ventilators, BiPAP, CPAP machines and three lakh remdesivir vials have been delivered so far.