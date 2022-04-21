Inhaled nanoparticles can cross the placenta during pregnancy and affect foetus, study reveals

Scientists in their study have found that harmful nanoparticles that are generally found in our surroundings when inhaled during pregnancy can escape the lungs and enter the placenta and lead to low birth weight in babies. The study conducted by the scientists of Rutgers University was published in the Placenta journal. During their study, the scientists tracked the movement of nanoparticles made of metal titanium dioxide through the bodies of pregnant rats.

The researchers found that after the pregnant rodents inhaled the nanoparticles, some of them flowed through the placentas, which generally filter out foreign material to protect the fetus.

“The particles are very tiny and hard to locate. However, we found the evidence using specialised techniques that the particles can migrate from the lung to the placenta and possibly the fetal tissues after maternal exposure throughout pregnancy. This means that the placenta and the lungs do not act as a barrier to these particles,” said Phoebe Stapleton, an author, and an assistant professor at Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy in a statement.

These nanoparticles are less than 100 nm wide and they are used in thousands of products, from pharmaceutical products to sports equipment. According to scientists, these particles are important as they can enhance the effectiveness of drugs and produce strong but lightweight products.

During the experiment, scientists detected titanium dioxide in those groups of rats who hadn’t been given nanoparticles to inhale. Soon they found that the food given to the animals contained titanium dioxide. Consequently, the researchers were able to observe the path the metal took through a rat’s body.

The scientists claimed that mothers who give birth to babies with low birth weights may have inhaled harmful particulate. According to the researchers, newborn babies weighing less than 5.5 pounds can suffer adverse health effects for the rest of their life.

The team of scientists believes that the detail of transfer will help further studies of exposure during pregnancy, fetal health, and the developmental onset of disease.