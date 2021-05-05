  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndiGo airlifts 2,717 oxygen concentrators from 5 countries to India

By: |
May 5, 2021 1:37 PM

IndiGo has airlifted 2,717 oxygen concentrators from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong and Singapore to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave in the country, the airline said on Wednesday.

Indigo, airlifting oxygen concentrator from Thaliand, Singapore, Covid Pabdemic, Covid second wave, oxygen concentrators, massive load of other medical suppliesIndigo has transported 4,142 oxygen concentrators -- weighing about 72,461 kg -- within India or from outside India

IndiGo has airlifted 2,717 oxygen concentrators from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong and Singapore to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave in the country, the airline said on Wednesday. In total, the airline has transported 4,142 oxygen concentrators — weighing about 72,461 kg — within India or from outside India, it said in a statement.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds. “As many as 2,717 have been airlifted from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore to India, while 1,425 oxygen concentrators have been transported domestically between 36 airports,” the airline’s statement noted.

Related News

A massive load of other medical supplies has also been flown in on IndiGo flights to support the country, it mentioned.
A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 infection tally in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. IndiGo airlifts 2717 oxygen concentrators from 5 countries to India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1N440K variant fades as B1617 picks up, say scientists on COVID-19 second wave
2COVID-19: UP govt to vaccinate journalists, family members on priority, to set up special inoculation centres
3Impact of COVID-19’s second wave goes beyond all imagination: Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics   