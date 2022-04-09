India’s vaccine coverage crosses 185.68 crore doses

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 185.68 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 12 lakh (12,55,277) doses were administrated on Saturday till 7 pm, it said. It added that over 2.21 crore (2,21,44,238) doses have been administered to children in the 12-14 years age group so far.

Over 2.43 crore (2,43,08,220) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and to those above 60 so far, the ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, according to the ministry.