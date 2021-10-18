  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s vaccination programme to be most effective in fighting COVID-19, says PM Modi

October 18, 2021 6:18 PM

He made the comments while congratulating the people of Uttarakhand following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet that the state had administered the first dose of vaccine to all eligible persons.

This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against the pandemic, Modi said in his tweet.This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against the pandemic, Modi said in his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that India’s vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and said that everyone’s participation in this is crucial.

