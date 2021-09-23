  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s vaccination figure crosses 84 crore doses

By: |
September 23, 2021 10:05 PM

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

covidAs many as 65,26,432 doses were administered on Thursday till 7 pm

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 84 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 65,26,432 doses were administered on Thursday till 7 pm, it said

Related News

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Indias vaccination figure crosses 84 crore doses
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Talks on to make Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 DNA vaccine part of inoculation programme: Govt
266% of India’s adult population administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt
3COVID-19: Delhi records 48 new cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.07 pc