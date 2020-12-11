India’s total COVID-19 active caseload drops to 3.63 lakh, lowest in 146 days

The country has registered 29,398 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

India’s total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749), the lowest in 146 days, and comprises just 3.71 per cent of the total coronavirus infections, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The total active cases were 3,58,692 on July 18.

“The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.71 per cent of India’s total cases,” the ministry said.

It said that 37,528 people recovered from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours and this led to a net decline of 8,544 cases from the total active caseload.

“India’s total active caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) today. This is the lowest after 146 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18th July, 2020,” it said.

The country has registered 29,398 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said and added that total recoveries are nearing 93 lakh (92,90,834).

“The gap between recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 89 lakh today and presently, stands at 89,27,085,” the ministry highlighted.

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 94.84 per cent, as on date, it said.

The ministry said that 79.90 per cent of new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories (UTs) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Karnataka has reported the highest single-day recoveries at 5,076, while 5,068 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 4,847 in Kerala.

In average daily recovered cases in the past one week, Maharashtra recorded the highest at 6,703, followed by Kerala and Delhi with 5,173 and 4,362 recovered cases, respectively, according to ministry data.

Of the new cases, 72.39 per cent are concentrated in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 4,470 and is followed by Maharashtra with 3,824 cases.

The ministry said that 414 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs — Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — account for 79.95 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the highest casualties (70). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 61 and 49 daily deaths, respectively, the ministry said.

India’s total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.