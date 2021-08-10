  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s third wave tension worsens as coronavirus ‘R’ factor hovers at 1; UP, Himachal, Punjab show disturbing uptick

By: |
Updated: August 10, 2021 9:03 PM

The government says that the slump in daily cases has not conclusive meaning for India’s coronavirus trajectory if the ‘R’ factor remains high

R factor, Coronavirus, coronavirus in India, covid 19 updatesTravelers wait in queue to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

India reported its lowest Covid numbers today with less than 30,000 new coronavirus cases. This was the first time in the last 150 days or so that India witnessed such a drop in daily caseload. Moment of relief? Yes. Is it time to rejoice? No! It is because, while India is seeing a consistent drop in the fresh Covid-19 infections, there is another key factor that may ruin any future plans of further unlocking cities etc. It is the disturbing increased value of the ‘R’ factor that shows that the third wave fears are very real and has all the potential to turn into another catastrophe, even if in a somewhat blunted manner.

Addressing the media today, the health ministry officials presented data that should ring out alarm bells. India’s ‘R’ factor value is over 1.0, the government says, indicating that the virus is multiplying at a faster pace. With an effective reproduction value of 1.3, cases in Punjab are increasing sharply. The situation remains similar in Himachal Pradesh also, which saw massive overcrowding by tourists last month.

Related News
R factor, coronavirus, coronavirus in IndiaIndia’s ‘R’ factor was below 1.0 in June. Since then, the number has gone up. (Photo: PIB/Twitter)

In India’s most populous state, the ‘R’ factor value is over 1 at 1.1. Cases are likely to increase in the coming days in Uttar Pradesh, the health ministry data shows. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa remain stable, though these states also have an ‘R’ factor above 1.0. Andhra Pradesh will also witness a fresh surge, the government data shows.

In nutshell, the government says that the slump in daily cases has not conclusive meaning for India’s coronavirus trajectory if the ‘R’ factor remains high.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India’s third wave tension worsens as coronavirus ‘R’ factor hovers at 1 UP Himachal Punjab show disturbing uptick
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Looking very deeply into issue of COVID vaccine booster dose: Govt
2COVID-19: Delta Plus variant detected in 86 samples so far; not led to exponential surge: Govt
3COVID-19: Maharashtra to begin offline verification for local train travel passes from Thursday