India’s single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceed new cases continuously for last 5 weeks

Seventy-nine per cent of new cases are also from 10 states and union territories.

India’s single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceeded daily new infections successively for the last five weeks, while active cases are on a sustained decline and comprise only 6.19 per cent of the country’s total caseload, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Less than 50,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, whereas the daily new recoveries have exceeded 54,000.

“India is reporting new recoveries more than the daily new cases successively for the last five weeks now,” the ministry said.

There is a continuous decline in average daily new cases for the last five weeks. From registering more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October, the average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases.

According to data updated at 8 am, active cases are also on a sustained decline as a result of continuously rising recoveries. The active cases stand at 5,20,773 as on date and now comprise only 6.19 per cent of the total COVID-19 caseload, it stated.

A total of 54,157 COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours as against 47,638 new infections being reported during the same period.

The recoveries have surged to 77,65,966 and exceed active cases by 72,45,193 as on date. The national recovery rate has further improved to 92.32 per cent.

The ministry said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 11,000 single day recoveries.

Maharashtra is reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases.

Besides, 670 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, 10 states and union territories account for nearly 86 per cent.

More than 38 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (256 deaths). Delhi follows with 66 new deaths.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.