India’s COVID-19 recovery conundrum: High recovery rate indicate the worst is over but data look dodgy

Although a high recovery rate and more recoveries than infections indicate that the worst is over, in India’s case the data on coronavirus recoveries look dodgy.

On Sunday, India had seven states with a recovery rate of over 90%. The country also recorded one of the highest recovery rates in the world with a recovery rate of 86.2%. Daily recoveries have been outstripping daily confirmed infections for over three weeks now, for the week ending Sunday, India recorded 5,21,860 recoveries as against 5,04,433 infections.

A major reason for this may be the states not testing coronavirus infected individuals again to confirm that they have fully recovered. While the WHO stipulates that it usually takes a person two weeks to recover, Indian states are showing a recovery in fewer days.

An analysis of state-level data on recoveries indicates that the states with over 90% recovery rates are also the ones that are recording a recovery within eight days. So, it takes eight days for a person to recover in Delhi, and the city has a recovery rate of 90.9%. Similarly, while it takes a similar number of days for people to recover in Bihar and Haryana, both have a high recovery rate of 93.8% and 91.3%, respectively.

Ironically, the rates of recovery vary across the country. Maharashtra, for instance, has an average recovery time of 15 days and has a lower recovery rate of 82.8%. Similarly, the average recovery time in Karnataka is 12 days, and it has a lower recovery rate of 81.3%. Overall, India takes 11 days to recover.