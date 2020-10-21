India’s first precision stenting procedure performed to save 58 year old female

Modern advances made in the field of cardiology have assisted well in decision making and better treatment outcomes.

58-year-old Mrs Kamlesh, a diabetic patient with a history of chest pain underwent a successful procedure of precision angioplasty with advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging technique at Max Hospital, Saket. This comes after a complex arterial blockage that had caused a massive heart attack which would have been life threatening.

She is the first Indian patient to successfully undergo a stenting procedure using OCT imaging with Ilumen 4 trial. While coronary angioplasty remains the first line of treatment for such massive heart attacks, but in synchronisation with the OCT technique, the precision of stenting has also improved the outcomes with a better quality of life in her case.

“The latest advancements are also helpful in determining the functional significance in some tricky situations which otherwise would be seemingly borderline lesions. Making use ofOptical Coherence Tomography (OCT) techniques not only helps in treating the patients effectively, but also improves their quality of life. With the technical expertise available to us for such complex procedures, we have a success rate of over 95%. This Ilumen 4 an important and landmark study will bring paradigm changes in the way stenting is performed in future ; this trial was initiated first time in Asia and is based out of Columbia University , New York and many centres in Europe also participating “ with detailed information of the arteries and with lot of in-depth understanding it could lead to much better outcomes in patients undergoing coronary stenting ” Said Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital, Saket

Attributing poor lifestyles, more and more young people are becoming vulnerable to various types of cardiac ailments. Though advanced heart failures cannot be cured completely but with advanced treatment options, the symptoms can be reduced for effective heart functioning. Modern advances made in the field of cardiology have assisted well in decision making and better treatment outcomes for patients with heart blockages and even end-stage heart diseases.

“Angioplasty for treatment of heart attacks saves lives by rapidly stopping a coronary blockage and re-establishing bloodstream to the heart. Patients undergoing angioplasty using OCT have a quicker recovery time and can get back to normal life within 2 days of the procedure. Apart from being the best treatment option for angioplasty also treats patients with serious coronary illness including acute heart attacks. ” Added Dr Singh.