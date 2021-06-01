  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dr. Reddy’s in talks with government to bring Russia’s Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to India

Updated: June 01, 2021 2:13 PM

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

russia sputnik vaccineDr. Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo source: Reuters)

Dr. Reddy’s is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
