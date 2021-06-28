  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s Covid vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi

June 28, 2021 1:15 PM

Modi was reacting to a tweet of the Union Health Ministry that put out an infographic saying India has achieved another milestone as the total number of jabs administered here is more than in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

narendra modi, covid 19 vaccineThe prime minister said, "India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all." (File photo: IE)

Noting that India’s Covid vaccination drive “keeps gaining” momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that “vaccines for all, free for all” remains the government’s commitment.

Modi was reacting to a tweet of the Union Health Ministry that put out an infographic saying India has achieved another milestone as the total number of jabs administered here is more than in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy. India administered 323.66 million doses by 8 am on Monday, it said.

The prime minister said, “India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all.”

