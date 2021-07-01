India’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage exceeds 33.57 cr, 8 states administered more than 50 lakh first doses: Health Ministry

India has so far administered more than 33.57 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, July 1. More than 27.60 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours at 33, 424 centers, as per the 7 pm provisional report, under the new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination program that commenced from June 21st.

More than 13.43 Lakh vaccine doses were administered to the 18-44 age group for the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on June 30. Overall 9.36 crore vaccine doses were administered in the age group of 18-44 since May 1st.

More than 1 crore 2 lakh health care workers have taken their first jab and 72, 55, 013 are completely vaccinated. As for front-line workers, more than 1 crore 75 lakh are partially vaccinated and 95, 12, 416 have completed their schedule. For the people aged above 45 years and below 60 years, 1, 62, 91, 843 are completely vaccinated. Over 2, 43 crores belonging to the age group above 60 years have completed both the vaccine doses.

Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Moreover, India has reported 48,786 new cases in the last 24 hours and less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since four continuous days said the Ministry of Health report. With a net decline of 13,807 cases witnessed in the last 24 hours, the country’s active caseload today stands at 5,23,257 today, or 1.72% of the country’s total positive cases.