  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 156 crore

More than 42,69,993 ‘precaution’ doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

Written by PTI
coronavirus india, coronavirus omicron india, omicron variant cases in india, new variant omicron symptoms, coronavirus omicron india latest update, omicron virus india, coronavirus vaccine statistics, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus india statistics, coronavirus vaccine registration, total covid-19 vaccinations in india, coronavirus fresh cases in india, coronavirus variants, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus prevention tips, coronavirus india update, covid-19 latest update india, covid vaccination in India
In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. Cumulatively, 52,40,53,061 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said. Cumulatively, 90,68,44,414 first doses and 65,51,95,703 second doses have been administered, it said. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 156 crore (1,56,63,10,110) on Saturday. More than 57 lakh (57,29,760) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it added.

More than 42,69,993 ‘precaution’ doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.