India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark with record single-day spike of 90,636 new Coronavirus cases

In a worrying sign, India recorded a total of 90,636 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country above the 41-lakh mark as of September 6. The increase in the daily number of Coronavirus cases in the country set another grim record at 90,636—highest single-day rise reported by any country in the world. The number of casualties reported in the last 24 hours in the country was 1,065, taking the total deaths related to Covid-19 above the mark of 70,000 at 70,626, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. India has already left behind Brazil in recording the second-highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world. The speed at which the cases of Coronavirus are increasing in the country, the country is soon expected to surpass even the US, which has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world.

The spread of the disease has already reached every part of the country and a rise in the number of cases is being reported even from the rural areas and smaller towns of the country. With over 8.62 lakh active Coronavirus cases in the country at present, the stress on the health care infrastructure has also increased manifold in the last few days. The states which continue to have the biggest load of Coronavirus cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh among others.

With the increasing number of fresh Coronavirus cases in the country, the number of patients who are recovering from the disease is also increasing. On Saturday, a total of 73,642 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease taking the recovery rate to the cumulative figure of 77.32 per cent. However, the fact that the country has been recording over 10,000 deaths consecutively for the last few days remains to be the biggest cause of concern.

The number of days India took to reach the mark of 20 lakh from the earlier tally of 10 lakh cases was 21 days, while the country took only 16 days to cross the mark of 30 lakh cases. The shift from 30 lakh mark to 40 lakh cases was even quicker as the next 10 lakh cases were recorded in mere 13 days taking the tally above 40 lakh.