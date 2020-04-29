  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 24.56%: Niti Aayog CEO

Updated: April 29, 2020 8:32:14 PM

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. There has been a spike of 1,813 cases since Tuesday evening. 

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,982, while 7,796 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. (PTI)

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved from 15 per cent on April 19 to 24.56 per cent as of Wednesday, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said. He also stressed on the need to keep working tirelessly on states and districts with high load of cases to further improve the recovery rate.

“Happy to note that with 7700 + recoveries, our COVID-19 recovery rate has improved. It was 15% on 19 April, 19.2% on 26 April and 24.56% today. We must keep working tirelessly on high case load states and districts to further improve our recovery rate,” Kant said in a tweet.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,982, while 7,796 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. “Thus, around 24.52 per cent of the patients have recovered so far,” a health ministry official said.

