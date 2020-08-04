India’s COVID-19 mortality declines to lowest at 2.1%; more than 2 crore tests so far

Secretary, Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan (ANI image)

Expressing optimism on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Union Health Ministry today said that the current rate of coronavirus cases is at the lowest level after the period of the nationwide lockdown. The fatality rate across the country is on a decline and currently is at 2.10 per cent, the health ministry said in its media briefing.

“This is the first time after the first lockdown that the fatality rate is at the lowest, at 2.10%. Fatality rate has seen a progressive decline and it is continuing, which is a good sign,” said Secretary, Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan.

Addressing the issue of the number of tests being conducted in the country, Health Secretary Bhushan said that the country has conducted more than 2 crore coronavirus tests so far out of which more than 6.6 lakh tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Detailing the gap between the number of recovered and active cases, he said that the number of recovered cases in the country is now double the number of active cases.

“More than 2 crore COVID19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. Recovered cases are now double of the active cases. The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown”, he added in the Health Ministry briefing.

Deciphering the issue of Tests Positivity Rate (TPR), the health secretary said that the cumulative positivity rate in the country is now 8.89 per cent. He also mentioned the names of states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, UP, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal & Karnataka that have a case positivity rate under 10 per cent. Recognizing the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in some states in the last few weeks, the health secretary said that the case positivity rate in India last week stood at 11 per cent.

India reported 52,050 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally past 1.85 lakh-mark while 803 more deaths have pushed the country’s death toll due to coronavirus outbreak to 38,938.