India’s Covid-19 current positivity witnesses sharp and consistent drop; Here’s what it says about the coronavirus situation

Coronavirus cases in India dropped by more than 62 percent in the last month, give a sigh of relief to healthcare infrastructure in the country. From 37.45 lakh active cases on May 9 to 14 lakh on June 7, the decline has been sharp and consistent.

If such pace is followed the current active caseload will drop below the first wave peak within a week’s time, says an IE report reading current Covid trends and numbers.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh now account for 70 percent of the cases. While Maharashtra, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh have more than one lakh active cases, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have 2.5 lakh each. Nevertheless, even in these worst-hit states, the numbers are on a downward trajectory.

However, in four North-Eastern states, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Nagaland the cases are rising but the numbers are much less than the worst affected and bigger states.

Elsewhere is the most populous state like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar the caseload is between 10, 000 and 18,000 in Delhi there are 6,000 active cases, In smaller states like Assam, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab the caseload is relatively higher.

The Current positivity rate that determines the spread of the infection has also come down from 23 percent on May 9 to 5 percent now. It is even below the overall positivity rate i.e. total number of people who have tested positive measured against the total samples tested.

It should be noted that in the last one week the current positivity was also held against the data reconciliation exercise to the gap between testing numbers can narrow down. In the last week, more than 75 lakh RT-PCR tests that were reported by states but not accounted for in the central database were added by ICMR.

Hence by removing the discrepancies in the Covid tests reported by states and released by the Centre, the positivity rate was seen to decline at a much faster rate. As the discrepancies were closed this week the positivity rate can go up marginally in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, there was a big drop in vaccination numbers compared to last week. Only 14.64 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday against 30 lakh in the rest of last week. Yet then the number is two times the number that used to be three weeks ago.