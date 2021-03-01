  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore; death toll reaches 1,57,157

By: |
Updated: Mar 01, 2021 10:26 AM

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed?1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510?new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

covid 19 cases in indiaThe active cases further increased to 1,68,627, which comprises 1.52 per cent of the total infections, as per the data. (Photo source: ANI)

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510?new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases reached 1,11,12,241 in the country, while the death toll rose to 1,57,157 with 106 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

Related News

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,86,457, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, it stated. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.41 per cent.

The active cases further increased to 1,68,627, which comprises 1.52 per cent of the total infections, as per the data.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29,?90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,68,58,774 samples have been tested for coronavirus till February 28, with 6,27,668 samples being tested on Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India’s COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore death toll reaches 157157
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine; urges minorities to get shots
2PM Modi takes Covaxin shot at AIIMS as phase 2 of corona vaccine drive begins today
3COVID-19: Next phase of vaccination to begin at 192 health facilities in Delhi on Monday