India’s COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,05,95,660; recovery rate at 96.7%

With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with 7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 162 new fatalities include 50 from?Maharashtra, 26 from Kerala, 11 from West Bengal, nine from Karnataka, and 10 each from Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Out of the total 1,52,718?deaths?in the country, 50,523 deaths were reported from Maharashtra followed by 12,281 from Tamil Nadu, 12,181 from Karnataka,10,764 from Delhi, 10,074 from West Bengal,8,584 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,142 deaths from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.