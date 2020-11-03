  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 82.67 lakh, recoveries surge to 76,03,121

By: |
Updated: Nov 03, 2020 10:29 AM

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day. (Photo source: IE)

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Related News

A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,41,405?active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 82.67 lakh recoveries surge to 7603121
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DCGI rejects Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ application seeking full marketing authorisation of remdesivir
219 Indian passengers test Covid-19 positive in Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan; India plans 4 more flights
3Govt attributes festivals, laxity in adhering to protocol behind surge in COVID cases in Delhi