  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s COVID-19 caseload races past 62 lakh, recoveries surge to 51,87,825

By: |
Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:48 AM

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India COVID-19 tally, covid 19 recovery rate, covid 19 death toll in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus infection, latest news on coronavirus pandemicIndia's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, on August 23 it crossed 30 lakh, and 40 lakh on September 5. (Photo source: IE)

India’s COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.57 per cent, the data stated.

Related News

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, on August 23 it crossed 30 lakh, and 40 lakh on September 5. The tally went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 29 with 10,86,688 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India’s COVID-19 caseload races past 62 lakh recoveries surge to 5187825
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus in India: With festive season, elections around the corner, Centre, states spell out roadmap to check Covid-19
2COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
3Covid-19 sero survey: Over 9 crore infected, tenfold hike in infections among adult Indians in past 3.5 months