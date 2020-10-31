India’s COVID-19 caseload goes past 81 lakh with 48,648 fresh infections

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. (Photo source: IE)

With 48,648 fresh COVID-19 infections, India’s caseload rose to 81,37,119 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 74,32,829 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday. The 551 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 49 each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, 47 from Delhi and 38 from Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,21,641 deaths reported so far in the country, 43,837 are from Maharashtra, followed by 11,140 from Karnataka, 11,091 from Tamil Nadu, 7,007 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,784 from West Bengal, 6,676 from Andhra Pradesh,6,470 from Delhi, 4,187 from Punjab and 3,711 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.”Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.