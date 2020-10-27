India’s COVID-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh, lowest after 11 weeks

Seventy-six per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Active cases of COVID-19 in the country have “drastically declined” to 6.25 lakh comprising merely 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, with 35 per cent of the total active infections being reported from only 18 districts as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours have fallen below 36,500 for the first time in three months, the ministry said. The new cases were 34,884 on July 18.

“With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues,” the ministry underlined.

These encouraging outcomes are the result of a collaborative, focussed and effective implementation by states and UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and consistently high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government.

This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country, the ministry highlighted.

Thirty-five per cent of the total active cases in the country today are being reported from only 18 districts.

“The slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries.The total recovered cases have crossed 72 lakhs and exceed active cases by 65,75,213 as on Tuesday.

“A total of 63,842 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent,” according to thedata updated at 8 am.

Seventy-eight per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra is leading with more than 9,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnatakawith more than 8,000 recoveries.

Kerala and West Bengal have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 4,000 cases each. Maharashtra, Karnataka follow with more than 3,000 new cases.

Also, 488 case fatalities have been reported in a day. Of these, nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. The deaths are below 500 for the second consecutive day, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (84 deaths).

India’s case Fatality Rate stands at 1.50 per cent, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.