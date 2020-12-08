India’s COVID-19 active caseload at 3.83 lakh, falls under 4 per cent mark

There is a steady decline in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country.

India’s COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 4 per cent of the total infections reported so far, while the new recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases has improved the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent as on date, the Union Health Ministry said. The active cases have drastically declined to 3.83 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 3,83,866 and comprise 3.96 per cent of the total caseload.

With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering a dip in active cases continues, the ministry said. “India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in a span of 24 hours have fallen below 27,000 (26,567) for the first time after nearly 5 months,” the ministry said.

The new cases were 26,506 last on July 10. A total of 39,045 new recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 12,863 cases from the total active caseload in a day. The total recovered cases have surged to 91,78,946. The ministry said that 76.31 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs. With 7,345 persons recovering from COVID-19, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of recoveries. Kerala has registered another 4,705 daily recoveries while Delhi has reported 3,818 new recoveries in a day.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 72.50 per cent of the new coronavirus cases. Kerala has reported 3,272 infections in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,075 new cases while West Bengal has registered 2,214 new cases yesterday.

Of the 385 new fatalities, 75.58 per cent are from ten states and UTs with 16.36 per cent of new fatalities from Delhi which reported 63 deaths.

West Bengal also saw a fatality count of 48 while Maharashtra reported 40 new deaths. There is a steady decline in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country. Less than 400 new deaths were recorded in the country in a span of 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed