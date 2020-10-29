  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s average daily COVID-19 tests in past six weeks at about 11 lakh: Health Ministry

By: |
October 29, 2020 4:23 PM

A total of 56,480 people have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 49,881, the ministry said.

The ministry said the declining trend of the active cases is supported by the rising number of recovered cases.

Nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted daily on an average in the past six weeks as the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore-mark, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said 15 lakh tests can be done everyday now.

“The declining trend of cumulative positivity rate in the past three weeks is a testimony of the wide expansion of the country’s testing facilities,” it said.

“With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks,” it added.

Giving break-up from the states, the ministry said 79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and union territories.

“Kerala continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases, followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases,” it said.

“The total recovered cases have crossed 73 lakh (73,15,989). The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 67 lakh (67,12,302). With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening,” it said.

