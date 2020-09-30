  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s active COVID-19 cases constitute 15.11 pc of total caseload: Health Ministry

By: |
September 30, 2020 4:12 PM

"From 33.32 per cent on August 1 to 15.11 per cent on September 30, active cases have less than halved in two months," it said in a statement while highlighting that the country "continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total caseload".

Keeping a "continuous upward trajectory", India's recovery rate has touched 83.33 per cent with 86,428 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day.Keeping a "continuous upward trajectory", India's recovery rate has touched 83.33 per cent with 86,428 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day.

India’s active COVID-19 cases constituted 15.11 per cent of the total caseload on as on Wednesday as against 33.32 per cent on August 1, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed there are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.
“From 33.32 per cent on August 1 to 15.11 per cent on September 30, active cases have less than halved in two months,” it said in a statement while highlighting that the country “continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total caseload”.

Related News

Keeping a “continuous upward trajectory”, India’s recovery rate has touched 83.33 per cent with 86,428 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 51,87,825 and exceed active cases of COVID-19 by 42,47,384.
“With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening,” the ministry said. More than 76 per cent of the active cases of COVID-19 are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maharashtra accounts for the maximum with over 2,60,000 active cases. Following the ‘test, track, trace, treat, technology’ strategy, states and Union Territories are registering speedy recoveries. Fourteen states and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases, the ministry said.

Also, 10 states and UTs contribute 78 per cent of the total recovered cases. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,00,000 recoveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with over 6,00,000, it said.

The Health Ministry said 76 per cent of the new 80,472 cases reported in a day are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new infections with nearly 15,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases. Besides, 1,179 fatalities have been reported in a day. Of these, nearly 85 per cent are concentrated in 10 state and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. More than 36 per cent of new fatalities are from Maharashtra, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 62,25,763 on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease during the same period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India’s active COVID-19 cases constitute 15.11 pc of total caseload Health Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from COVID-19
2Moderna COVID-19 vaccine well-tolerated, generates immune response in older adults: Study
3Covid-19 in Delhi: Expert committee suggests increased focus on rural pockets