India’s 72% COVID-19 death cases came from 20 districts; check details

Coronavirus transmission: About 20 districts now account for 68 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in India! The Cabinet Secretary has informed state chief secretaries that as many as 72 per cent of people who died from the novel Coronavirus infection also belonged to 20 districts in India, according to a report by the IE. The report also said that the 20 districts also accounted for around 8 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases within the country. These districts are mainly a part of large urban centres like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad among others. Since the 20 districts have the highest number of cases, the central government has deployed central public health teams that will help the state government in containing the Coronavirus transmission. As of 2011 census, these districts accounted for 100 million people which have increased now, the report said.

Apart from this, the report highlighted that there are eight districts- Central Delhi, North Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Krishna, Indore and Kanpur Nagar, which have seen the number of COVID-19 cases double faster than 10 days. Discussing the presentation of the cabinet secretary, the report mentioned that the rate of fatality is higher in seven districts when compared to India’s average of 3.2 per cent. It is to note that the case fatality rate (CFR) can be defined as the ratio of confirmed deaths to confirmed cases. Surat, Pune, Mumbai, Central Delhi among others are part of these seven districts.

Further, it was brought to attention that Mumbai, Thane, Ahmedabad, Indore, Agra, Kurnool and Kolkata among others have a positivity rate which is twice the country’s average rate of 4.4 per cent. Also, 9 of the 20 districts under the government’s radar for Coronavirus are short on critical health infrastructure.

With the third phase of lockdown, 130 districts have been declared red zones, 284 districts to orange zones and 319 as green zones. Going forward, the government is likely to give zonal classification on a “line list of patient data,” the report said. The central government has also asked the states to update the line listing of patient data, update outcome data that includes deaths and recoveries, remove mismatch if testing data in ICMR portal and maintain health infrastructure data on COVID-19 portal in India.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also asked the states to employ field units in districts with a high Coronavirus doubling rate. This would ensure proper social distancing, contact tracing. States have also been asked to counsel patients as well as the contacts on the importance of isolation and quarantine guidelines. The report added that the states also need to ensure that PPE kits along with prophylaxis and hydroxychloroquine are sufficiently available especially if large numbers of health workers are infected.