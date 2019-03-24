Indian Medical Association calls for unity among stakeholders to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 5:28 PM

This World TB Day commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes the disease.

This World TB Day commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes the disease.

The Indian Medical Association Sunday organised a mass awareness program on World Tuberculosis Day and appealed to all stakeholders to work together as a unit towards the goal of eliminating the disease from the country by 2025.

The program was simultaneously carried out in all the 1,750 branches of IMA throughout the country. Sensitizing the public through such events will be a step closer towards eliminating TB from the country, IMA national president Dr Santanu Sen said.

The program aims to increase awareness about the dreaded disease among the public and the ways to curb the instances and related mortality and morbidity by 2025.

The slogan for the event, inaugurated by Dr Sen, was ‘IMA ka naara, TB se Chutkara’, aiming to get rid of the disease.

The event witnessed the release of as many balloons into the air to mark the 137th World TB Day.

Also Read: India reduced TB deaths among people living with HIV by 84 per cent: UNAIDS

This World TB Day commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes the disease.

The highlights of the event included ‘Nukkad Natak’ (street plays) based on tuberculosis theme.

“Training sessions will be imparted to many NGOs present on the occasion over the next few days. Over 500 students, NGO workers and healthcare workers are expected to participate,” the IMA national president said.

“According to the recent statistics provided by the WHO, India leads the list of drug-sensitive and multi-drug resistance TB. One of the other vital issues remains the negligence of TB in women, which is under-reported,” said IMA Finance Secretary Dr Ramesh Datta.

“Over 3.2 million women are not only suffering from TB but the mortality rate is also on the higher side. We need to come forward as a unit to develop strategies that effectively address the impediments in the management of the disease, especially the notification,” he said.

Former Honorary Secretary General of IMA Dr Narendra Saini said: “The mortality rate last year dropped by 3 per cent, the IMA is committed to accomplishing the targeted 80 pc reduction in mortality by 2025.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Indian Medical Association calls for unity among stakeholders to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition