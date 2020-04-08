Indian Immunologicals, Griffith University of Australia developing vaccine against Covid-19

IIL is already working with Griffith University for conducting R&D of Zika virus vaccine which is currently at pre-clinical toxicology testing stage.

Vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) has joined hands with Griffith University of Australia to conduct an exploratory research for developing a lead vaccine candidate for coronavirus. Scientists from IIL and Griffith University will develop a live attenuated SARS–CoV-2 vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine using the latest codon de-optimisation technology. With an expectation to provide long-lasting protection, the technology aims to develop a vaccine for prophylactic, active, single-dose immunisation against coronavirus in humans, with an enhanced safety profile.

Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to IIL and the vaccine maker will work accordingly with the country’s regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, (CDSCO), to further conduct clinical trials which will be taken up in a phased manner. IIL intends to use its existing Vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

“The mission at IIL is to develop and supply vaccines that support the One Health initiative. IIL’s leadership in producing safe and affordable human and veterinary vaccines will enable us to progress well in this endeavour,” K Anand Kumar, managing director, IIL, said.

IIL is already working with Griffith University for conducting R&D of Zika virus vaccine which is currently at pre-clinical toxicology testing stage. The joint project has been progressing well and IIL is expected to submit the application for conducting clinical trials in due course.

“After evaluating various options being followed across the world, we decided to develop a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine based on codon de-optimisation technology,” Prasanna Deshpande, deputy MD, IIL, said. “As this vaccine will be a live attenuated vaccine, it is expected to be highly effective by providing very strong cellular and antibody immune responses against the virus. The other benefit of a live-attenuated vaccine is a proven track record for economical large-scale manufacturing and well-known regulatory approval pathway,” Suresh Mahalingam, Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University, Australia, said. A live-attenuated vaccine is a vaccine created by reducing the virulence of a pathogen, but still keeping it viable (or “live”).