Indian cricketer in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in England

A cricketer of the Indian team that is currently in England is in home isolation after testing positive for Covid -19, The Indian Express has reported. The unnamed cricketer is currently undergoing quarantine at his relatives’ home and will join the team later in Durham. The rest of the Indian squad will return to its bio-bubble in Durham today.

Sources told The Indian Express that the cricketer was suffering from a sore throat that led to the team management organising a Covid-19 test, which returned a positive result. Members of the support staff and team, who had come in contact with the stricken player also underwent a three-day isolation period, which they have since completed. The Indian cricketers were permitted to leave the secure bio-bubble to spend time on their own following the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that eneded on June 23.

The news of the Indian cricketer returning a positive Covid-19 test comes barely a week after the virus swept through the England team prior to a limited-overs series against Pakistan at home. Ahead of the first ODI match against Pakistan last week, seven members of the England team, including four members of staff and three players, tested positive for the virus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed. This forced the England selectors to overhaul the squad as Ben Stokes took over the captaincy.

Questions were raised about how the virus breached the bio-bubble that the players were living in and Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive mentioned said they had been mindful that the virus’ Delta variant, coupled with their move away from stringent biosecure measures could lead to an outbreak. Sri Lanka also had a virus outbreak in their camp following a tour of England, leading to the postponement of a limited-overs series against India.