Indian COVID-19 vaccines to be put on trial in Bangladesh

Currently, India is conducting trials for three potential vaccine candidates.

Coronavirus vaccination: Potential vaccine candidates that are being developed in India will soon be put on trials in Bangladesh and the country is expected to receive the early supplies of some successful candidates. A report by Reuters highlighted that being wary of Beijing’s rising influence, New Delhi thinks of the neighbouring country- Bangladesh as a strategic ally. The report said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his foreign secretary to Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka this week in order to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and government officials. The PM’s secretary has gone on a two-day trip.

Citing the foreign ministry, the report added that Bangladesh is willing to collaborate with India for fighting against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The country has agreed to the development of COVID-19 vaccine that will also include conducting trials in Bangladesh. Right now, the country is looking forward to having an early availability on Indian vaccine candidates which is affordable as well. The meeting of Bangladesh’s foreign secretary and Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla deliberated upon the current state of vaccine manufacturing in India, the report said. According to Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, India is positive about providing vaccines for other countries as well apart from Indian citizens. When vaccines enter the primary stage, they will be sent to Bangladesh, the report said.

It is to note that India has the world’s biggest vaccine making company, the Serum Institute of India with a large scale manufacturing capacity, that not only caters to India but many countries across the world. Currently, India is conducting trials for three potential vaccine candidates. These three candidates are Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila and vaccine by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Meanwhile, the report asserted that final approval from the central government on India- Bangladesh vaccine agreement is yet to come. So far, Bangladesh has reported more than 2.85 lakh cases and the death toll has reached 3,781. Last month, Bangladesh also approved a third-phase trial of a vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd.