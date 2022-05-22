India will have distinction of recording highest cardiac deaths by 2030, warns renowned Cardiologist

India will have the notorious distinction of recording the highest number of cardiac deaths by 2030 in the world, with virtually every fourth death occurring due to the Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), warned renowned Cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath.

Addressing the ‘HAL Medicon 2022’, the National Conference for doctors of HAL on the theme ‘Ensuring Healthy Workforce’, the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research here called for a holistic integrated approach to counter the menace, this included stress management and inculcating healthy lifestyle habits.

“Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and this is alarming,” he said.

The two-day conference (May 21-22) which enabled HAL doctors to regroup, exchange ideas and get exposed to in-depth research, was inaugurated by R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, the company said in a release.