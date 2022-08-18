India undisputed leader in Covid vaccine supplies to world: FM Sitharaman

Nearly 60% of all the vaccines used in the world are produced in India, making the country an undisputed leader in the sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Sitharaman, who internationally launched the book ‘India’s Vaccine Growth Story – From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitry’ written by Sajjan Singh Yadav, additional expenditure secretary, said the book captures the centuries-long journey of the vaccines’ evolution.

Also Read| Serum, Novavax to work on flu, malaria and booster Covid vaccines

“Over the decades India has made remarkable contribution. Nearly 60% of all the vaccines which are used in the world are produced in India,” Sitharaman said.

The minister said India is double dosing every citizen against Covid.

India has administered 2.08 billion doses of Covid vaccines so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.