India to vaccinate 2 crore frontline workers from next week, health ministry officials update Co-WIN app database

As more than 33 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus this month, the central government has now directed all states to begin the vaccination process for frontline workers along with remaining healthcare workers from the first week of February. Citing health ministry officers, a report by The Indian Express noted that the Co-Win system developed by the government has stabilised. On Friday, as many as 5.2 lakh vaccines were administered in a single day and on Saturday too, the government is expecting to cross the 5 lakh mark. The final update on this for this week will be compiled tonight. According to the official, the system has now been accelerated and speed has also been stabilised. With this speed and sufficient quantities of vaccines, the government is ready to vaccinate others.

The senior Health Ministry official said that both groups will move simultaneously in the vaccination drive. The health ministry has also communicated to states that stocks of the two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield will be released subsequently for further augmentation. So far, the government has estimated 2 crore frontline workers (FLWs) who will be given COVID-19 vaccine jabs. These workers include the armed forces, police personnels, disaster management volunteers, home guards, and civil defence organisations, prison staff, along with municipal workers.

Similar to how healthcare workers are being vaccinated according to a bulk beneficiary list that is there on the Co-Win platform, the database of frontline workers will also be uploaded on the app. “The database of FLWs has been uploaded by states/UTs in collaboration with respective line ministries and as on date, database of more than 61 lakh FLWs has been uploaded on Co-Win,” the report quoted Dr Manohar Agnani, additional secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying.

According to Agnani, the government has requested states to direct concerned officials regarding the initiation of requisite planning as well as review for vaccination of FLWs alongside HCWs from the first week of February.