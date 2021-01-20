India to start supply of Covid vaccines to neighbouring countries from Jan 20

It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.

India will start the supply of Covid-19 vaccines under grant assistance to neighbouring countries — Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles — from 20 January 2021. In respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, confirmation of their necessary regulatory clearances is awaited.

This is in keeping with India’s stated commitment to using indigenous vaccine production and delivery capacity to help humanity fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The immunisation programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable. Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply Covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.

Before the delivery of vaccines, a training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects, is being conducted on January 19-20, 2021, for immunisation managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries, both at national and provincial levels. India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India has also provided training to several neighbouring countries to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities, under the Partnerships for Accelerating Clinical Trials programme. Separately, several training courses have been organized for healthcare workers and administrators of partner countries under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, sharing our experience in dealing with the pandemic.