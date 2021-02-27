India to export vaccines to 40 more countries

The AED 2021 is being jointly convened by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre.

India will export vaccines to 40 more countries, supplementing the list of more than 70 nations where it is exporting Covid 19 vaccines, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

“India has lived up to its talk on a collaborative future by exporting vaccines to more than 70 countries and will be adding 40 countries to this list soon, Jaishankar said addressing the Asia Economic Dialogue 2021, on the theme of ‘Post Covid-19 Global Trade and Finance Dynamics’. The AED 2021 is being jointly convened by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre.

Jaishankar pointed out three major challenges that India has faced in the last one year — Covid-19, economic inequalities and border problems — all of which have been addressed with effective measures. “By early lockdown, social distancing and enforcing strict discipline, we have been able to withstand the disastrous consequences of Covid-19,” the minister said, describing India’s goal of self reliance as key to building economic strength in a post Covid world.

Highlighting the role of the micro, small and medium enterprises in driving this growth, Jaishankar said there was need for governments to support businesses in their countries, specifically the MSMEs. “Every government in the world does that, we in India haven’t done that enough and I think that is changing. This realisation is very sharp in India,” he added.

Calling on Australia and Japan to collaborate with India in rebuilding the global economy, Jaishankar stressed on the need to create an equitable global trading order. “Trade between nations must be on a level-playing field,” he said, during a discussion on free trade.

Elaborating on Australia’s challenges with regard to openness in free trade, access to multilateral trade agenda and boosting the supply chain infrastructure, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne called for a balance of self-reliance and trustworthy partnerships at the international level to tap the best use of modern technology, artificial intelligence and quantum mechanics as a buffer against such future calamity.