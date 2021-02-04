  • MORE MARKET STATS

India sent 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to foreign nations as gift;100 lakh doses as commercial supplies: MEA

By: |
February 4, 2021 10:09 PM

"We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa," he said at a media briefing.

India sent 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to foreign nations as gift;100 lakh doses as commercial supplies: MEAIndia is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines. (Image Courtesy: Twitter / MEAIndia)

India provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach the Caribbean countries, Pacific Island states, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Mongolia, in the coming weeks.

Related News

“We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa,” he said at a media briefing.

Also Read | Covid-19 vaccine drive: Second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to be administered to healthcare workers from Feb 13

“Supplies made under grant amount to 56 lakh doses and commercial supplies amount to over 100 lakh doses,” he added.

Srivastava said external supplies of vaccines are an ongoing process, depending on availability and domestic requirements.

“In the coming weeks, Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach CARICOM countries (the Caribbean), Pacific Island States, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Mongolia etc,” he said.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of 20 island nations which are home to approximately 16 million people.

In a major announcement, India on January 19 said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to several countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

India is one of the world’s biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India sent 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to foreign nations as gift100 lakh doses as commercial supplies MEA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Anti-coronavirus vaccination drive: No evidence of COVID vaccine causing 19 deaths, says govt
2Covid-19 vaccine drive: Second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to be administered to healthcare workers from Feb 13
3Nearly 9,500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday in Delhi; turnout 51%