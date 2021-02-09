  • MORE MARKET STATS

India says Johnson & Johnson interested in making COVID-19 vaccine in country   

February 9, 2021 9:20 PM

India also currently has no concern over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in the country’s massive inoculation campaign, Vinod Kumar Paul said.  

covid vaccineJohnson & Johnson has showed interest in manufacturing vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson is interested in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in India, a government official told a news conference on Tuesday.

