COVID-19: India records highest single-day surge of 76,472 cases; overall tally crosses 34-lakh mark

Coronavirus in India: Coronavirus cases in India have been rising significantly now. The country recorded the highest single-day surge of 76,472 cases in the last 24 hours, taking further the overall cases to 34,63,972 as of August 29, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed. While 26,48,998 patients have been recovered or discharged from healthcare facilities, India still has 7,52,424 active cases. Death toll too, on the other hand, has increased to 62,550, according to the health ministry data.

It is to note that the country has been recording an increase in single-day caseload for almost a month now and as per a Reuters tally, the single-day spike in India has been highest in the world since August 7. India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil. Within one month, the number of cases for deadly viral infection has crossed 20-lakh and 30-lakh mark. On August 7, more than 20-lakh cases were reported whereas additional 10 lakh cases came in the next 15 days.

In the last few days, the recovery rate has reached 76.28 per cent. The country, however, has maintained one of the lowest fatality rates in the world where not more than 1.82 per cent people have succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been ramping up the testing in India and the data provided by the council showed that more than 3.94 crore samples have been tested as of August 27. The single-day testings for Coronavirus cases have crossed 9 lakh. The government is also counting on the sero-surveys across the country to find out trends regarding the Coronavirus transmission. After cities like Delhi and Mumbai, Indore is now going under a sero-survey where thousands of people will be testing for COVID-19 antibodies.