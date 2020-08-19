India records highest single-day Coronavirus recoveries; Recovery Rate at 73.64 per cent

Coronavirus cases in India: Total coronavirus samples tested up to August 18 was 3,17,42,782, ICMR data showed.

Coronavirus update: India has recorded the highest single-day recoveries. In a ray of hope, 60,091 coronavirus patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of ‘discharged’ covid19 patients rose to 20,37,870. The recovery rate in India stood at 73.64 per cent. During the last 24 hours, 3,348 active cases have been added. Total active coronavirus cases in India are 6,76,514 which 24.45 of the total caseload. So far, 52,889 people have died due to COVID19 as the fatality rate stood at 1.91 per cent. As many as 1092 people died due to the highly contagious disease in the last 24 hours, the August 19 data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that 8,01,518 samples were tested for COVID19 on August 18. Total coronavirus samples tested up to August 18 was 3,17,42,782, ICMR data showed. On August 17, India conducted the highest COVID-19 tests in a single day. As many as 8,99,864 tests were conducted in a single day on August 17, ICMR said on Tuesday.

The central government has said a steady rise in recovery rate is due to collaborative and focussed efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments built on effective implementation of the Test, Track, Treat strategy. Aggressive testing has been leading to early identification and isolation of Coronavirus positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment has ensured a low Fatality Rate down, the Central government said.

Across India, there are a total of 1476 labs that conduct coronavirus tests. Out of the total 971 labs are run by the government and 505 are private labs. There are 755 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs. Out of the total 450 are government-run. The number of TrueNat based testing labs is 604, out of which 487 are run by the government. There are 117 CBNAAT based coronavirus testing labs, out of which 34 are run by the government.