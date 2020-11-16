  • MORE MARKET STATS

India records 30,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths

November 16, 2020 10:32 AM

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,45,127 with 30,548 infections being reported on November 15

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,45,127 with 30,548 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,49,579, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Monday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,49,579, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.27 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested up to November 15 with 8,61,706 being tested on Sunday.

