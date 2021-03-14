  • MORE MARKET STATS

India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days

By: |
March 14, 2021 10:37 AM

India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

india covid-19 cases, india jump in covid-cases, 2nd wave of covid-19 in India, covid-19 cases in maharsahtra, more than 25,000 cases in India, India covid vaccination, coronavirus tally india, India covid rekated deaths in 24 hours, india ciovid positivity rateThe death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities.

India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20.

The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country’s active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 per cent from 96.82 per cent on Saturday.

Related News

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India records 25320 fresh COVID-19 cases biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence for high-quality care for all: Vardhan
2Quad Summit: Fillip to Biological E with a huge endorsement for India on the global vaccine map
3Over 2.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, 9.74 lakh till Saturday evening