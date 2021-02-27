  • MORE MARKET STATS

India records 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

February 27, 2021 10:36 AM

The daily rise in coronavirus infections was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India's case tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

covid 19 cases in india, covid 19 pandemic

A total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises?1.44 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42?per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and?50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

