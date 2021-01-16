India records 15,158 fresh COVID-19 cases, 175 more deaths

The country's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,42,841 on Saturday with 15,158 more people testing positive for the disease while recoveries surged to 1,01,79,715, according to the Union health ministry data.

The country’s death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79,715, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.56 per cent. The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh on Saturday.

There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 2 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and crossed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,57,65,491 samples had been tested up to January 15, with 8,03,090 tested on Friday alone.