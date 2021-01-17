  • MORE MARKET STATS

India records 15,144 fresh COVID-19 cases

January 17, 2021 10:35 AM

India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,57,985 on Sunday with 15,144 fresh infections while recoveries surged to 1,01,96,885, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.

The death toll increased to 1,52,274 with 181 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitute 1.98 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.

