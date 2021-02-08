  • MORE MARKET STATS

India records 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more die

By: |
February 8, 2021 10:53 AM

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,34,505, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent

covid cases, freash covid-19 cases, covid-19 india update, coronavirus in india, health ministry report, covid total deaths, covid cases in total tally, covid positivity rateThe COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,38,194, with 11,831 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily death count fell below 100 for the fourth time this month, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,55,080 with 84 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,34,505, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

Related News

There are 1,48,609 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the infection count, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,19,00,614 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 7, with 5,32,236 of them being tested on Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India records 11831 new COVID-19 cases 84 more die
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1More than 58 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India: Govt
2AstraZeneca vaccine being tweaked to fight South Africa variant
3WHO continues probe into initial coronavirus spread in Wuhan, finds key clues into role of seafood market