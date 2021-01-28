  • MORE MARKET STATS

India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index

By: |
January 28, 2021 4:49 PM

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report 'Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index' measures the readiness of 11 health systems across the region.

india healthcare readinessIt takes into account data, infrastructure and technical expertise driving personalised healthcare.

India ranked 10th out of 11 Asia Pacific countries in a newly-launched health index to measure the progress towards personalised healthcare.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report ‘Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index’ measures the readiness of 11 health systems across the region–Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and New Zealand–in adopting personalised healthcare, enabling the right care to be tailored to the right person at the right time.

Related News

The ‘Personalised Health Index’ measures performance against 27 different indicators of personalised health across four categories called ‘Vital Signs’. These include Policy Context, Health Information, Personalised Technologies and Health Services, the report said.

In the health information indicator, India ranked 10th with a score of 41. It takes into account data, infrastructure and technical expertise driving personalised healthcare.

In health services, India ranked 11th with a score of 24. The indicator takes into account planning, organisation and delivery of services with respect to personalised healthcare.

Under Personalised Technologies indicator, India ranked 9th with a score of 30. This indicator takes into account the devices, applications, platforms and reimbursement structures that will drive personalised healthcare based on the needs of stakeholders.

With a score of 48, India ranked 5th in the Policy Context indicator that takes into account the polities, frameworks, partnerships, people and drivers that will facilitate personalised healthcare.

The findings further indicated that Singapore performed highest overall of the geographies measured due to a combination of high levels of digital maturity, comprehensive national strategies, a strong digital infrastructure and expansive innovation capacities leading to top scores in both the Health Information and Personalised Technologies categories.

Taiwan (2nd), Japan (3rd) and Australia (4th) also performed well in overall readiness. Indonesia ranked 11th in the index, they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

HealthcareHealthcare in India
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Double masking: How effective it is and what is the right way to do it
2India’s COVID recovery rate now nearly 97 pc; 31 states, UTs with less than 5,000 active cases
3Immune system’s T cells can mount attacks against many targets on coronavirus: Study