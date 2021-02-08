  • MORE MARKET STATS

India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions: PM on govt’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic

By: |
Updated: Feb 08, 2021 12:16 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

COVID-19 pandemic, pm modi, coronavirus situation in india, pm modi on covid-19 pandemic, Motion of Thanks, India handling of pandemic, President's Address in parliamentModi said India emerged as a hub of pharmacy for the world during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Modi said there were predictions like crores would be infected and lakhs would die. The world today appreciates India’s efforts in saving humanity, and the credit does not go to any government or individual, “but the credit goes to Hindustan”, he said.

Related News

Criticism is fine but no one should indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country, the prime minister said. Modi said India emerged as a hub of pharmacy for the world during the pandemic, and added that the country is implementing the world’s largest vaccination programme.

He also complemented the scientist community for coming up with a vaccine for the coronavirus in a very short time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions PM on govt’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Why Oxford Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been put on hold in South Africa
2India records 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more die
3More than 58 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India: Govt